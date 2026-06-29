John Oliver doesn't have much good news about congressional redistricting

You’ve probably heard a good bit already about the battles surrounding congressional redistricting that have characterized the lead-up to this year’s midterm elections, especially if you live in a state like Texas or California. But those laws are hardly limited to the United States’ most populated states. John Oliver‘s most recent Last Week Tonight centered on this issue, one that is unfortunately but also unsurprisingly pretty explicitly racist.

In Louisiana, two majority-Black districts were deemed unconstitutional after non-Black voters complained that the map stigmatized them. In Tennessee, Republicans in Memphis pretended to be unaware that it was a majority-Black city that they were carving up to exclude Black voters. In Alabama, one of these laws was pushed through while the building was being evacuated during a tornado. And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis couldn’t help but perform an incredibly racist impression of Hakeem Jeffries while talking about redistricting in Florida.

“Democrats aren’t completely out of options. After November, more states under Democratic control could pursue partisan gerrymandering to try and offset the damage, from New York to Maryland to Illinois, where one House Democrat has said there’s a ‘nuclear option’ of a 17-0 map, meaning no Republican districts at all. While initially, the idea of total warfare here is undeniably satisfying, it is worth remembering there are more red states that could jump in to respond, too, and you may not like how that fight ends. Look, the long-term goal here should probably be to find a way to unfuck every state’s maps, and if Democrats are able to get back into power, there are ways to get to that point.” Oliver points to passing the John Lewis Act, which would ban partisan gerrymandering; the act was previously unable to get past a Senate filibuster. “But the hard truth here is we may need to think bigger than that. Because a new voting rights law isn’t going to mean much if the Supreme Court steps in to undo it.” Watch the whole segment below.