James Franco apparently filmed a role for Lionsgate's weird Rambo prequel

It’s been roughly eight years since James Franco last appeared in a major Hollywood production—not coincidentally, the same amount of time since The Los Angeles Times ran a January 2018 article in which several women accused the actor of abusing his position as the very famous movie star head of an acting school in order to behave in sexually inappropriate ways toward his female students. (Franco ultimately settled the lawsuit that came out of the accusations to the tune of more than $2 million back in 2021, although he continued to deny the specific allegations.) Although he’s continued to work since then—mostly in Italian films—Franco hasn’t appeared in a studio production since his HBO show The Deuce rolled out its final episodes in the fall of 2019.

Lionsgate is apparently about to change that, though, as Variety reports that Franco will appear in the studio’s upcoming Rambo prequel John Rambo. Franco was reportedly making the rounds at Cannes this week when he told Deadline he’d filmed a role in a “big studio movie” that was later confirmed to be Rambo, which stars Noah Centineo as the younger version of Sylvester Stallone’s action hero. It’s not clear yet what role Franco will play in the prequel, which will also feature David Harbour as the character played by Richard Crenna in the original Rambo movies, although the part is being described as a “small role.” The film began filming in January of 2026 and reportedly wrapped earlier this month, with an eye toward a 2027 release.

John Rambo is being helmed by Sisu director Jalmari Helander, from a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film, which is being pitched as an “origin story” for Rambo, is also set to co-star Yao, Jason Tobin, Quincy Isaiah, Jefferson White, and recent White Lotus standout Tayme Thapthimthong.