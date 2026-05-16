James Franco apparently filmed a role for Lionsgate's weird Rambo prequel
Franco hasn't filmed a studio feature since 2018, when he was accused of sexually inappropriate behaviors by several female students at his acting school.James Franco at Cannes in 2026, Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
It’s been roughly eight years since James Franco last appeared in a major Hollywood production—not coincidentally, the same amount of time since The Los Angeles Times ran a January 2018 article in which several women accused the actor of abusing his position as the very famous movie star head of an acting school in order to behave in sexually inappropriate ways toward his female students. (Franco ultimately settled the lawsuit that came out of the accusations to the tune of more than $2 million back in 2021, although he continued to deny the specific allegations.) Although he’s continued to work since then—mostly in Italian films—Franco hasn’t appeared in a studio production since his HBO show The Deuce rolled out its final episodes in the fall of 2019.