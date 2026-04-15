Jury says Ticketmaster and Live Nation ran monopoly, hiked up ticket prices
A New York federal court found Ticketmaster liable for anticompetitive conduct, overcharging fans by $1.72 per ticket, and overall violating federal and state antitrust laws with its monopolization.Photo via Unsplash
Live Nation and Ticketmaster have ruined the ticketing industry by illegally functioning as a monopoly, stifling competition, and overcharging customers, per today’s New York federal court ruling. The six-week-long trial that’s been dragging the latter through the mud has finally come to an end. Jurors began their deliberations on Friday and, as of roughly an hour ago, have declared that yes, Big Concert is, in fact, harmful toward the rest of the market. More specifically, they found the ticketing giant liable for anticompetitive conduct, overcharging fans by $1.72 per ticket, and overall violating federal and state antitrust laws with its monopolization.
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