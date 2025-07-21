Women across time are united by fear in Osgood Perkins' Keeper teaser

Get ready for another “dark trip” from increasingly prolific filmmaker Osgood Perkins. Keeper, the Longlegsand The Monkeydirector’s third film in two years, dropped its first teaser today, and—surprise, surprise—it isn’t sunshine and rainbows. The short clip ends in the sort of stylized orgy of blood and fear Perkins has captured before, but not before taking viewers on a little Eras Tour of its own.
In the first few shots, we meet women from a variety of historical backgrounds—from a WWII-era ball to a colonial farmhouse to a seemingly modern city. It’s unclear what unites them until they all start screaming.
While the potential for time travel—or at least a repeated horror throughout time—is intriguing, it doesn’t appear to be the film’s primary throughline. “During an anniversary getaway at a remote cabin, a wife (Tatiana Maslany) is left alone after her husband (Rossif Sutherland) departs, only to confront a sinister presence that exposes the cabin’s chilling past,” its logline reads. A press email sent today also contains lyrics from Peggy Lee’s “I Don’t Want To Play In Your Yard”: “You can’t holler down our rain barrel / You can’t climb our apple tree / I don’t wanna play in your yard / If you can’t be good to me.”
Beyond that, the plot is still pretty inscrutable. “I’ve landed myself in a supremely lucky position where all of my movies get to be one of one, right?” Perkins previously told IndieWire. “I think that’s almost expected now, at least after Longlegs into The Monkey. I think everybody’s getting, ‘Oh right, he’s not going to hit the same beat twice, I don’t know what to expect.'” That much is certainly true.