Women across time are united by fear in Osgood Perkins' Keeper teaser The latest film from the Longlegs director seems to tease a potential time travel element.

Get ready for another “dark trip” from increasingly prolific filmmaker Osgood Perkins. Keeper, the Longlegs and The Monkey director’s third film in two years, dropped its first teaser today, and—surprise, surprise—it isn’t sunshine and rainbows. The short clip ends in the sort of stylized orgy of blood and fear Perkins has captured before, but not before taking viewers on a little Eras Tour of its own.

In the first few shots, we meet women from a variety of historical backgrounds—from a WWII-era ball to a colonial farmhouse to a seemingly modern city. It’s unclear what unites them until they all start screaming.