Finally, a new Keke Palmer series Keke Palmer will executive produce and star in Peacock's 'The Burbs, a remake of the 1989 film

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that it’s always good to see Keke Palmer in something. Luckily for Keke fans everywhere, she’s a woman who loves to work. Among her many jobs (singer, comedienne, game show darling, podcast host, etc.), she’s just picked up a new role as the lead in ‘The Burbs, a new adaptation of the 1989 film for Peacock.

Joe Dante‘s 1989 film starred Tom Hanks, Carrie Fisher, Bruce Dern, Rick Ducommun, and Corey Feldman, and followed the residents of a suburban neighborhood that begin to suspect their neighbors of murder. Peacock’s synopsis for the remake reads, “Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.”

Dana Olsen, who wrote the movie, will co-executive produce the series, which is being adapted by Celeste Hughey (Palm Royale). Palmer will also executive produce alongside Seth MacFarlane and Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment (Imagine produced the film). The show was given a straight-to-series order; per Peacock, it will even shoot on the Universal Studios Backlot where the movie was filmed.

Palmer has graced our screens plenty of times over the last decade, and recently flexed her voice acting chops in Cirocco Dunlap and Natasha Lyonne’s The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy, which got a two-season order. She has horror-comedy experience from her reign as one of Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens, and horror-horror experience from her breakout role in Jordan Peele’s Nope. There’s something for everyone on Palmer’s incredibly diverse resumé, but fans who grew up with her in her child star days on Nickelodeon’s True Jackson VP will definitely be excited to see her back on TV.