Kenneth Lonergan's finally making his first film since Manchester By The Sea
The director and playwright hasn't made a movie since winning the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Manchester back in 2017.Casey Affleck in Manchester By The Sea, Screenshot: YouTube
It’s been a full decade since playwright-screenwriter-film director Kenneth Lonergan last tapped that last bit of his multi-hyphenate, courtesy of his excellent 2016 Oscar winner Manchester By The Sea. Lonergan’s spent the intervening years focused largely on his theatrical work, while making occasional contributions to TV (most notably his 2017 miniseries adaptation of Howards End); he’s actually popped up more often in front of the camera than behind it, doing small acting roles in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise adaptation and the Andrew Scott Ripley series. Now, though, he’s finally gearing up for his first film since Manchester, a still fairly mysterious project titled Tomorrow Is A Drag.
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