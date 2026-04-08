"Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha gets 15 years for Matthew Perry death

Jasveen Sangha, the so-called “Ketamine Queen,” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her involvement in the death of Friends star Matthew Perry, reports The New York Times. Sangha pleaded guilty to five charges last year: Three counts of distribution of ketamine, one count of distribution of ketamine that resulted in death or serious bodily injury, and one for “maintaining a drug-involved premises.” Sangha faced up to 65 years in prison before her sentencing. In her plea, she also admitted to selling drugs to a man who ultimately overdosed in 2019.

Sangha had worked with Erik Fleming to sell the ketamine to Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. Sangha and Fleming sold 51 vials of ketamine to Iwamasa, and he injected Perry with three doses on the day that he overdosed and died. Both Fleming and Iwamasa are scheduled to be sentenced in the coming months, and could face years behind bars and hefty fines. Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a California doctor who had also supplied the drug to Perry, also agreed to plead guilty last year; in December, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison, per NYT.

Perry had been open about his history of substance use and abuse over the course of his life, detailing it extensively in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing. He died at age 54 on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles County coroner ruled that his death was caused by the “acute effects” of ketamine, with coronary artery disease, drowning, and the effects of the opioid buprenorphine as contributing factors.