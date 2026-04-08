"Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha gets 15 years for Matthew Perry death
Perry died after a 2023 overdose.Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Jasveen Sangha, the so-called “Ketamine Queen,” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her involvement in the death of Friends star Matthew Perry, reports The New York Times. Sangha pleaded guilty to five charges last year: Three counts of distribution of ketamine, one count of distribution of ketamine that resulted in death or serious bodily injury, and one for “maintaining a drug-involved premises.” Sangha faced up to 65 years in prison before her sentencing. In her plea, she also admitted to selling drugs to a man who ultimately overdosed in 2019.
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