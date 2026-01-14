Kiefer Sutherland arrested after allegedly assaulting a rideshare driver The 24 star was released on a $50,000 bond on Monday morning.

Kiefer Sutherland, the actor best known for torturing people on television, was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly attacked a rideshare driver. Per ABC News, Sutherland entered a rideshare car just after midnight on Monday morning and allegedly assaulted and threatened the driver. Police arrived and detained the actor around 12:15 a.m., and he was bailed out the next morning on a $50,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on February 2. The driver reportedly did not require medical attention and suffered no serious injuries.