Kiefer Sutherland arrested after allegedly assaulting a rideshare driver

The 24 star was released on a $50,000 bond on Monday morning.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  January 13, 2026 | 9:13pm
(Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage)
TV News Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland arrested after allegedly assaulting a rideshare driver

Kiefer Sutherland, the actor best known for torturing people on television, was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly attacked a rideshare driver. Per ABC News, Sutherland entered a rideshare car just after midnight on Monday morning and allegedly assaulted and threatened the driver. Police arrived and detained the actor around 12:15 a.m., and he was bailed out the next morning on a $50,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on February 2. The driver reportedly did not require medical attention and suffered no serious injuries.

This is not Sutherland’s first run-in with the law. Between 1989 and 2007, he was charged with four DUIs. In 2009, he head-butted fashion designer Jack McCollough, whose representatives characterized the incident as a “vicious, violent, unprovoked attack.” At the time, Sutherland accused McCollough of pushing Brooke Shields, who had no idea what Sutherland was talking about. The charges were later dropped.

Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
Join the discussion...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 