Nick Lutsko’s two-part celebration of Spirit Halloween was one of the best things to happen on the internet during a year where we were pretty desperate for anything to enjoy. As this September progressed, the natural questions we had to ask ourselves were: Will Lutsko do a 2021 follow-up? And can he top his past work?

Well, we now have answers in the form of the newly unveiled video for “Spirit Halloween Planet.”

Picking up where an entire year of Lutsko lore left off, the video welcomes us to a post-apocalyptic landscape where one man emerges from the rubble to rebuild his ruined planet in the image of a grand Spirit Halloween.



Spirit Halloween’s backing has paid off with the track’s string section and a bunch of CGI work, created by Brielle Garcia, that includes armies of emotionless Bezos troops and a digital, Spirit Halloweenified landscape that features such sights as Skeleton Mount Rushmore and Beetlejuice taking a voyage on the Titanic.

This level of glitz is appropriate for the sheer scale of this year’s video. From humble beginnings as a guy who simply wished to have a skeleton employee pay for its retail store’s unrequested theme song, Lutsko has become the King Of Halloween (with Beetlejuice serving as president). Over the course of a few minutes, we hear about his policies—turning “every day to the 31st in a neverending year of October;” providing citizens with “candy and a mandatory Halloween tax;” shooting grandma into space “where no one can hear her scream.” Unfortunately, we also hear about the king’s undoing in a popular revolution sparked by president-turned-political prisoner and Halloween tax-opponent, Beetlejuice.



With the violent final frames of the video as a conclusion, now seems as good a time as any for Lutsko to leave Spirit Halloween to its own devices, its marketing team crossing their fingers in the hopes that another musical comedian will arrive to grace them with an unexpected advertising campaign anywhere near this one’s level.



