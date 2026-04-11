Former Euphoria composer Labrinth still sounds pretty mad about the "former" part

Declaring “I don’t let people treat me like shit,” composer Labrinth has doubled down on his recent war of words with his old bosses on HBO’s Euphoria, issuing a new statement about his departure from the series just a day before its third season is set to premiere. The Emmy winner (for his work on the series, which he both wrote songs and composed music for across its first two seasons) posted an Instagram Story that seemed to confirm the bad blood he lightly alluded to last week, when he wrote a since-deleted post taking fire at both his record label and his most famous gig, writing “Fuck Columbia… Double fuck Euphoria.”

Lest fans think this is some sort of general feud being waged between the “All Of Us” co-writer and the wider Warner Bros. family, Labrinth was quick to clarify that he’s not mad at HBO, writing, “I spoke to HBO as far as I know we’re cool” about his decision to remove all of his music from the series. (Which is now touting Hans Zimmer as its sole composer for season 3, after the two were supposedly intended to work together.) But that does kind of leave just the one guy for Labrinth to be mad at, and, wouldn’t you know it, it’s the guy people are always mad at when they’re mad at someone from Euphoria: Series creator Sam Levinson.

Who, possibly not coincidentally, recently gave a Rolling Stone interview in which he stated he had no idea what Labrinth was so pissed off about. (Levinson called Labrinth an “incredible collaborator” and said “I don’t know” when asked for the reasons he was leaving—although he did also make comments that he felt moving away from pop to something more Zimmer-like was necessary as the show leaves high school behind.) Labrinth’s Instagram Stories post this weekend doesn’t name any names, but does say, “People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people,” and “When I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me,” with the aforementioned caveat that “I don’t let people treat me like shit.”