And now, this Last Week Tonight field guide to "Big Brother on steroids" Because Flock cameras are just one part of the police surveillance ecosystem.

“Glorified Roomba that narcs.” “Minority Report, but instead of three pale orphans hanging out in goo, it’s a bunch of bland-looking computers.” The Last Week Tonight With John Oliver team came up with a lot of zingers to describe police surveillance tools, but none is more apt or chilling than, as one official puts it, “Big Brother on steroids.”

The show’s deep dive in the August 2 episode scanned the country’s “vast ecosystem” of police surveillance tech, which it notes has become as pervasive as it is invasive. So Oliver and his writers put together a “field guide” to the five most prominent methods or tools: cameras, microphones, automated license plate readers, cell site simulators, and predictive policing (the last of which earned some high praise in its infancy from Time magazine). The first one is probably the most common/commonly sighted, but the actual stats are staggering: In addition to all of the cameras owned and operated by various law enforcement agencies, there are an estimated 85 million privately owned cameras in U.S., which can be accessed with just a click thanks to businesses like Fusus.