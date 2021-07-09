Lea Thompson is volunteering to direct a Howard The Duck reboot

Howard The Duck Screenshot : Universal

Howard The Duck is one of the universally agreed-upon worst movies of all time, alongside The Room, Mac And Me, and Glenn Danzig’s Verotika. Since then, the Marvel character “trapped in a world he never made” has popped up in Guardians Of The Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame. So why not give him his own standalone movie? Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wouldn’t have to go far to find a director for it: Howard The Duck star Lea Thompson has offered to take a stab at bringing justice to the alien drake.



On Thursday night, Thompson tweeted, “I see Howard The Duck trending #3. That’s awesome. I love my duck. What if I get to direct Marvel reboot.” It’s not the first time she’s mentioned it, either. Back in 2018, she told Inquisitr about her goals to direct a remake. “To tell you the actual truth, I am going to Marvel to pitch Howard The Duck, a new movie,” she said. Of course, she was likely joking at the time, but it sounds like it’s shifted into a serious goal. The actor has plenty of experience directing for TV, working on episodes of The Goldbergs, Switched At Birth, Young Sheldon, and Stargirl; she also directed the film The Year Of Spectacular Men. Her daughter Zoey Deutch has become a successful film and TV actor, starring in Set It Up, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Ryan Murphy’s The Politician, so she’d be a good candidate to follow her mom’s onscreen duck-dating footsteps.

Howard The Duck wouldn’t be the first Marvel hero to get redemption for a previous film flop . Marvel fans have likely (thankfully) forgotten about the 1990 Captain America movie that currently has a rating of 7% on Rotten Tomatoes. And before Mark Ruffalo made his debut as The Hulk, Eric Bana starred in the- painful- to- watch Hulk in 2003. We’ll be waiting for Feige’s answer to Thompson’s plea.