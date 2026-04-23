Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed is pulling no punches about Michael Reed gave a blistering interview about Antoine Fuqua's biopic this week, including calling Fuqua out for casting doubt on Michael Jackson's accusers.

The expected box office rise of Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic Michael this weekend—and the film’s noted unwillingness to tackle the years of sexual abuse allegations against the music superstar—has had a slightly bizarre halo effect this week, casting back attention on Dan Reed’s unsparing 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, almost in spite of itself. Earlier this week, we ran a piece about how Reed’s film—which includes detailed and extensive allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck that Jackson raped them multiple times when they were children—has been pulled from streaming and made essentially inaccessible. The same is not true, however, of Reed himself, who’s now given a fiery interview to The Hollywood Reporter this week in which he accuses Fuqua of hypocrisy, lays out why he believes Robson and Safechuck’s allegations, and states “what he learned” while making the movie (and its 2025 YouTube sequel) in the bluntest terms possible: “I learned Michael Jackson fucked little boys.”

Suffice it to say that Reed isn’t in the mood to pull punches these days, as he confirms, for instance, why Leaving Neverland isn’t available on streaming, saying it’s the outgrowth of a “patently ridiculous” interpretation of a non-disparagement clause in an old contract HBO signed with Jackson in the early ’90s. (Reed also notes that HBO’s license for the film expires in 2029, at which point he intends to shop it around in hopes of finding the film a new home.)