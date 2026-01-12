Lee Cronin's The Mummy offers up proof of life
A first teaser for the film confirms that the Universal monster movie will arrive in April.Image courtesy of Universal Pictures
If there’s one thing to know about The Mummy, it’s that it’s never going to stay dead for very long. Sure, its last outing was such a bust that it basically killed Universal’s plans for the Dark Universe, but that was almost nine whole years ago. The studio confirmed back in 2024 that it planned to resurrect that franchise again with Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin. Today, it confirms that we can expect to see The Mummy walking the earth again on April 17, and offered a first teaser to prove it.