Lee Cronin's The Mummy offers up proof of life

If there’s one thing to know about The Mummy, it’s that it’s never going to stay dead for very long. Sure, its last outing was such a bust that it basically killed Universal’s plans for the Dark Universe, but that was almost nine whole years ago. The studio confirmed back in 2024 that it planned to resurrect that franchise again with Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin. Today, it confirms that we can expect to see The Mummy walking the earth again on April 17, and offered a first teaser to prove it.

It would be fair to call this first trailer vibes-based; we don’t learn much about what is going to happen in the movie, but we do get images of gauze-wrapped limbs, a pyramid, scorpions, a human head bleeding out on the ground. The clip builds to a message: “What happened to Katie?” Then, as a spider crawls out of a mummy’s mouth, the body gasps to life. While the teaser doesn’t offer much in the way of plot, Universal did offer an also-pretty-vague synopsis for the film: “The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace—eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.”

“This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I’m digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening,” Cronin promised when the film was announced in 2024, and that much does seem true here. The film will star Midsommar‘s Jack Reynor, along with Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón. Along with directing, Lee Cronin also wrote the film’s screenplay.