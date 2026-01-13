Life Without Buildings to reunite for the first time in almost 25 years
The cult Glasgow band will perform Any Other City in full this November as part of Rough Trade’s 50th anniversary celebration.
Huge news for a certain generation of Glasgow-heads: the long-split indie rock group Life Without Buildings is reuniting for just one show this November—their first live performance in nearly 25 years. The cult Scottish band will be performing their sole album, Any Other City, in full at KOKO on November 19, 2026, as part of celebrations for Rough Trade’s 50th anniversary. Tickets go on sale on January 16, though, so don’t wait too long to snag them.