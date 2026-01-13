Life Without Buildings to reunite for the first time in almost 25 years

Huge news for a certain generation of Glasgow-heads: the long-split indie rock group Life Without Buildings is reuniting for just one show this November—their first live performance in nearly 25 years. The cult Scottish band will be performing their sole album, Any Other City, in full at KOKO on November 19, 2026, as part of celebrations for Rough Trade’s 50th anniversary. Tickets go on sale on January 16, though, so don’t wait too long to snag them.

Life Without Buildings released Any Other City in 2001 before disbanding the following year, never touring the US and resisting reunion offers for more than two decades. The announcement follows renewed attention on the band in recent years, including the release of the previously obscure final track “Love Trinity” and growing recognition of the album’s cult status—and also, bizarrely enough, a minor resurgence on Tiktok, of all places.

The Rough Trade anniversary program also includes live events and a year-long series of limited vinyl releases spanning the label’s history, with the Life Without Buildings show standing as one of the centerpieces of the celebration.