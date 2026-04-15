Jamie Dornan is the new Aragorn Taking over the role of Strider from Viggo Mortensen, Barb And Star Go Vista Del Mar's Jamie Dornan will lead The Hunt For Gollum.

After a long day of tending to his Animal Farm, Andy Serkis has found his Aragorn. Per The Wrap, during the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon today, the studio announced that Jamie Dornan will play Aragorn in The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum. Dornan is stepping in for Viggo Mortensen, who starred as Strider in the first three Lord Of The Rings films. Despite Aragorn being a half-Elven octogenarian, Mortensen probably wasn’t going to return for the prequel unless there were some incredible advancements in de-aging technology. However, it’s not bad casting. After all, everyone who has seen Dornan’s star turn in Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar has the same response: That guy would make a great Aragorn.