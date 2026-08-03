Mahershala Ali takes on single dadhood in Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother trailer
In Bassam Tariq's new film, the two-time Oscar winner plays a widower on a desperate journey to look after his children.Mahershala Ali in Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother (Photo: Orion Pictures)
Mahershala Ali has moved on from Blade and Marvel more broadly, but he’s not walking away from being an impossibly cool man on a mission in movies. In the upcoming film Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother, Ali plays Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who must juggle wet work and fatherhood after his wife dies, leaving him to look after their children on his own.
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