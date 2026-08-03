Mahershala Ali takes on single dadhood in Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother trailer

Mahershala Ali has moved on from Blade and Marvel more broadly, but he’s not walking away from being an impossibly cool man on a mission in movies. In the upcoming film Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother, Ali plays Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who must juggle wet work and fatherhood after his wife dies, leaving him to look after their children on his own.

Latif’s journey across Houston begins simply and relatably enough, as he tries to find breast milk to feed his infant daughter, only to encounter unfeeling bureaucracy and/or danger at every corner. Still reeling from his wife’s death, he doubts his ability to take her place, describing himself as “broken” at one point. As his difficulties mount—in the form of, among others, John Cho as a religious leader with a grill and an ax to grind—and his allies remain in short supply, Latif starts to question his faith, too. But that doesn’t keep him from doing his job, which, despite what he says in the trailer below, is definitely not limited to selling oils and perfumes.

Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother is directed and written by Bassam Tariq, who was set to write and direct a new Blade, but has also had to move on to other projects. In addition to Ali and Cho, the film also stars Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, Giancarlo Esposito, Adia, and Jahleel Kamara. It’s due in select theaters September 25 before going wide in October.