At Mark Twain Prize, Louis C.K. recalls Bill Maher's friendship after becoming an "outcast" C.K. was among the comedians who celebrated Maher at the Kennedy Center this weekend.

There is no doubt that Louis C.K. is back. He has a new Netflix special arriving on the streamer today, and, over the weekend, he helped honor Bill Maher with the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center. In fact, C.K. recounted Maher being a particular ally to him after he admitted to sexual misconduct and saw his career derailed for a few years. (By 2022, he had won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album.) While honoring Maher, per The New York Times, C.K. said that they had known each other for years but didn’t become friends until C.K. became an “outcast” in 2017. Maher supported C.K., with the comedian recalling being called and getting an offer to be on the show, with Maher saying, “I want to throw you a rope.”