CBS Television Studios facing new Matlock lawsuit over racial discrimination
Writer John Lowe alleges he was fired after he reported racist language used in the writers' room.Kathy Bates as Matlock. Image courtesy of Paramount
CBS’ Matlock is facing another lawsuit, this time from an employee who claims he was fired after reporting racially and sexually disparaging treatment from the series’ showrunner and executive producers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer John Lowe filed a lawsuit in California state court today alleging that he was subject to a hostile work environment “permeated by sexually explicit and discriminatory conduct.” CBS Television Studios, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, and executive producers Nicki Renna and Jeffrey Lieber are all named in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.
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