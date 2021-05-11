Mayans M.C. rides away for the season

Michael Irby Photo : Prashant Gupta/FX

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, May 11. All times are Eastern.

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10 p.m., third-season finale): “I don’t know what, but it’s coming soon.”



Directed by showrunner Elgin James (and co-written by James and Debra Moore Muñoz), this finale—ominously titled “Chapter The Last, Nothing More To Write”—marks an end to a season decidedly stronger than the two preceding seasons. The good news (and based on that preview, it might be the only good news) is that Mayans has already been renewed for a fourth season, so while that title might sound awfully final, it’s not the end end. At least, not for everyone. We’d tell you to buckle up, but, uh, motorcycles.

One last quick heads-up: For those of you with temperamental DVRs, be aware tonight’s episode will run long, ending at 11:45 p.m. It will, of course, also be stream-ready tomorrow via FX On Hulu.

Money, Explained (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete limited series): The partnership between Vox and Netflix continues with the latest Explained, this one centered on cold hard cash. Tiffany Haddish, Jane Lynch, Edie Falco, Bobby Cannavale, and Marcia Gay Harden share narrator duties. Presumably they were well-compensated and didn’t blow it all on baseball cards and cotton candy.



The Crime Of The Century (HBO, 9 p.m., part two/finale): “The Crime Of The Century is a massive undertaking because it’s nearly impossible to summarize the intensity of the opioid crisis in just four hours. Gibney is a prolific documentarian whose works include The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley and Going Clear: Scientology & The Prison Of Belief. His efforts here work to educate audiences about the people involved in starting and perpetuating this disaster, as well as the amorality and staggering class difference that led to a wholly avoidable epidemic.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review.

Chopped: Martha Rules (Food Network, 9 p.m., finale): At last, the tyranny of the Stewart comes to an end. Or Martha goes back to one of her many, many other jobs, at least. No trailer, but there’s more on the episode here. Apparently the chefs find shoes in their baskets? That Martha, what a card.

Conan (TBS, 11 p.m.): Circle, write a new message: What’s poppin everybody?! So excited to watch our host Michelle Buteau on Conan tonight. Been dying skull emoji coffin emoji to hear her thoughts on the season, and the redhead will probably be pretty funny too. Off for another blessed day talking to myself in front of all these menacing wall-mounted cameras! LMAO, cry-face emoji, confetti emoji. Hashtag blessed. Okay Circle, let me see that message. That is perfect. So glad no one knows I’m a catfish. Circle, send message. Close chat.