Mubi's ties to private equity and Israel cost the streamer 200,000 subscribers

Quibi notwithstanding, few streamers have had a reversal of fortunes quite as sharp as Mubi. Once aiming for the coveted spot as the cinephile’s streamer of choice, Mubi came close in 2024, when its tote bags were all the rage and a kaleidoscopic body horror satire called The Substance became an unexpected box office, critical, and Oscar success. In May 2025, Variety reported on the company’s Cannes buying spree and its quest to be “cooler than A24.” By June, it was fighting a PR grease fire that more or less engulfed its reputation. After securing a Best Picture nomination and $100 million investment from Sequoia Capital, which valued the company at a billion dollars in November 2024, a modestly viral tweet stated it’s “time to add @mubi to the BDS list” because of Sequoia’s investments in an Israeli defense firm called Kela. Another Instagram post by @filmworkers4palestine boosted the call for action against Mubi. Statements were released, boycotts were called, and, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, it cost Mubi 200,000 subscribers.

The response to Mubi’s ties to Sequoia presented the company with a tough choice. By the end of 2025, the company hoped to hit 2 million subscribers by adding 600,000 users; it finished the year with 1.2 million, which is fewer than when it started, costing the company roughly $7.3 million on $200 million of revenue, WSJ reports. The subscribers and revenue losses spurred possible layoffs. However, a dozen or so of the company’s 400 employees, many of whom were outraged by the Israeli defense investments, took a buyout.

However, despite the controversy, Mubi is showing signs of life. Coming off the box office disappointment of Die, My Love, which Mubi paid $20 million to acquire, the company’s track record with international hits buoyed them. Four of the five Best International Film nominees at this year’s Oscars were distributed by Mubi, including the winner, Sentimental Value. Those helped bounce Mubi’s numbers back up. Now with 1.7 million subscribers, the streamer is closer than ever to its 2 million subscriber goal.