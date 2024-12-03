My Chemical Romance posts tribute to late drummer Bob Bryar Bryar was found dead last week. He was 44.

My Chemical Romance has broken its silence regarding the death of former drummer Bob Bryar. The band posted a short tribute to their “former bandmate and an important part of the [band’s] history” on Instagram today, the first comment the group has made about Bryar’s death. Bryar, the longest-tenured drummer in My Chemical Romance’s 20-year history, died last week at the age of 44.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance,” the band posted on Instagram. “We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace.”

Bryar started with My Chemical Romance as the group’s tour manager and sound engineer. Shortly after the band’s 2004 breakthrough, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, he joined the group but only played on one album, the massively successful rock opera The Black Parade. Though he received co-writing credits on the album, he “parted ways” with My Chemical Romance in 2010 but claimed to be kicked out.

Bryar retired from drumming in 2021, citing wrist issues that had been a problem during his stint with the band. Around that time, he began working with dog rescues, auctioning off his My Chemical Romance drum set and Black Parade marching band uniform to help his causes. He was found dead in his Tennessee home last week. Police do not suspect foul play.