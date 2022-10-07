Labyrinth (Available October 1)

Labyrinth (1986) Official Trailer - David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly Movie HD

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth was a minor hit when it debuted back in 1986 and its reputation has only grown since that time. A wonderful fantasy adventure that combines Henson’s creepier Muppet creations with live-action performers, Labyrinth stars a young Jennifer Connelly as dreamer Sarah who quickly learns the lesson of “be careful what you wish for” as she, after tiring of babysitting her brother Toby, wishes he would be taken away. Jareth “The Goblin King” (David Bowie) hears this plea and kidnaps Toby, setting the film in motion. Bowie is amazing as Jareth, and while the rest of the cast is slightly less inspired, the creativity on display is the true star of the show. The film also has the first attempt at a photo-realistic CGI animal in a feature with the cool owl flying in the opening credits. In a review of the film for The A.V. Club, Tasha Robinson said it’s “a surprisingly frank exploration of the war between Connelly’s sexuality and her innocent childhood daydreams.”