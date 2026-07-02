Netflix scoops up Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen's abandoned JonBenét Ramsey show

More than a year after it finished filming in January of 2025—and then got abruptly dumped off Paramount+’s schedule amid the chaos of multiple mergers in the many months since—Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen’s show about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey has finally found a home. Netflix announced on Wednesday afternoon that it was picking up limited series The Murder Of JonBenét Ramsey for itself, because one streamer’s loss, as defined by “not broadcasting a TV show in which America’s Favorite Funny Lady and Clive Owen play the parents of one of the planet’s most famous murder victims” is another streamer’s gain, we guess.

Showrun by Behind The Candelabra‘s Richard LaGravenese, the limited series stars McCarthy and Owen as Patsy and John Ramsey, and Emily Mitchell as their daughter JonBenét, who was six years old when she was murdered on Christmas in 1996. The series was put into development way back in March of 2024, and finished production early last year; however, after Skydance finished its purchase of Paramount in 2025, its new team looked around at the slate of forthcoming titles and decided to pass on the show. (Variety reports on speculation that the new powers that be might have been leery of Ramsey material after CBS ended up settling in 2020, on confidential terms, with JonBenét’s brother Burke after docuseries The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey openly theorized that he was the murderer.)

In addition to McCarthy, Owen, and Mitchell, the series also stars Garrett Hedlund as Det. Steve Thomas, who ultimately resigned from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department over the handling of the case, plus Alison Pill, Shea Whigham, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr., Angus Caldwell, and Jaime Ray Newman. Margo Martindale and Tzi Ma also guest star. The series is set to debut on Netflix this winter, presumably right around the 30th anniversary of JonBenét’s death.