March 4
Babehoven, Sunk
Band of Horses, Things Are Great
Guided by Voices, Crystal Nuns Cathedral
KAINA, It Was A Home
Letting Up Despite Great Faults, IV
Madi Diaz, New History, Same Feelings
Nilüfer Yanya, Painless
Peach Pit, From 2 To 3
Sabaton, The War To End All Wars
Stereophonics, Oochya!
Stromae, Multitude
The Weather Station, How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars
Commando, Commando (ft. members of Tribe 8, RuPaul’s Drag race)
March 11
Benny The Butcher, Tana Talk 4
Bodega, Broken Equipment
Bryan Adams, So Happy It Hurts
Drug Church, Hygiene
Fly Anakin, Frank
Franz Ferdinand, Hits To The Head
Ghost, Impera
Glacier Veins, Lunar Reflection
Jenny Hval, Classic Objects
Messa, Close
Rex Orange County, Who Cares?
Tanya Tagaq, Tongues
The Boo Radleys, Keep On With Falling
The Districts, Great American Painting
Widowspeak, The Jacket
Wolves At The Gate, Eulogies
Yelawolf And Shooter Jennings, Sometimes Y
Young Guv, GUV III
March 18
Babeheaven, Sink Into Me
Blanck Mass, Ted K
Charli XCX, CRASH
Colin Hay, Now And The Evermore
Cypress Hill, Back In Black
Damu The Fudgmunk And Raw Poetic, Laminated Skies
Hot Water Music, Feel The Void
Mattiel, Georgia Gothic
Midlake, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods
Rosalía, MOTOMAMI
Sonic Youth, In/Out/In [Unreleased material from 2000-2010]
Stabbing Westward, Chasing Ghosts
Yumi Zouma, Present Tense
March 20
Weezer, Spring
March 22
Phife Dawg, FOREVER
March 25
Aldous Harding, Warm Chris
Barrie, Barbara
Camp Cope, Running With The Hurricane
Carly Cosgrove, See You In Chemistry
Cowboy Junkies, Songs Of The Recollection [Covers album]
Destroyer, Labyrinthitis
Fivio Foreign, B.I.B.L.E.
Fucked Up, Do All Words Can Do
Guerilla Toss, Famously Alive
Killing Joke, Lords Of Chaos
Koffee, Gifted
Juanita Euka, Mabanzo
Maren Morris, Circles Around This Town
Nigo, I Know Nigo
Placebo, Never Let Me Go
Sea Girls, Homesick
Soul Glo, Diaspora Problems
Talker, In Awe of Insignificance
Wallows, Tell Me That It’s Over