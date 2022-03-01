Pop’s biggest stars headline the month in music. Scroll down for the full list of March’s music releases.

March 4



Babehoven, Sunk

Band of Horses, Things Are Great

Guided by Voices, Crystal Nuns Cathedral

KAINA, It Was A Home

Letting Up Despite Great Faults, IV

Madi Diaz, New History, Same Feelings

Nilüfer Yanya, Painless

Peach Pit, From 2 To 3

Sabaton, The War To End All Wars

Stereophonics, Oochya!

Stromae, Multitude

The Weather Station, How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars

Commando, Commando (ft. members of Tribe 8, RuPaul’s Drag race)

March 11

Benny The Butcher, Tana Talk 4

Bodega, Broken Equipment

Bryan Adams, So Happy It Hurts

Drug Church, Hygiene

Fly Anakin, Frank

Franz Ferdinand, Hits To The Head

Ghost, Impera

Glacier Veins, Lunar Reflection

Jenny Hval, Classic Objects

Messa, Close

Rex Orange County, Who Cares?

Tanya Tagaq, Tongues

The Boo Radleys, Keep On With Falling

The Districts, Great American Painting

Widowspeak, The Jacket

Wolves At The Gate, Eulogies

Yelawolf And Shooter Jennings, Sometimes Y

Young Guv, GUV III

March 18

Babeheaven, Sink Into Me

Blanck Mass, Ted K

Charli XCX, CRASH

Colin Hay, Now And The Evermore

Cypress Hill, Back In Black

Damu The Fudgmunk And Raw Poetic, Laminated Skies

Hot Water Music, Feel The Void

Mattiel, Georgia Gothic

Midlake, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods

Rosalía, MOTOMAMI

Sonic Youth, In/Out/In [Unreleased material from 2000-2010]

Stabbing Westward, Chasing Ghosts

Yumi Zouma, Present Tense



March 20



Weezer, Spring



March 22



Phife Dawg, FOREVER



March 25



Aldous Harding, Warm Chris

Barrie, Barbara

Camp Cope, Running With The Hurricane

Carly Cosgrove, See You In Chemistry

Cowboy Junkies, Songs Of The Recollection [Covers album]

Destroyer, Labyrinthitis

Fivio Foreign, B.I.B.L.E.

Fucked Up, Do All Words Can Do

Guerilla Toss, Famously Alive

Killing Joke, Lords Of Chaos

Koffee, Gifted

Juanita Euka, Mabanzo

Maren Morris, Circles Around This Town

Nigo, I Know Nigo

Placebo, Never Let Me Go

Sea Girls, Homesick

Soul Glo, Diaspora Problems

Talker, In Awe of Insignificance

Wallows, Tell Me That It’s Over