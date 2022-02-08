There’s a lot of good TV to look forward to in February . Peacock launches its dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, simply titled Bel-Air, on the February 13 . The fourth and final season of Killing Eve premieres at the end of the month. After a two-and-a-half year hiatus, Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for season four.



TV premieres for February 2022



February 1

Raising Dion season-two premiere (Netflix)

February 2

Pam & Tommy (Hulu): Limited series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tabloid romance, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan

February 3

Raised By Wolves season-two premiere (HBO Max)



Murderville (Netflix): Will Arnett stars as Terry Seattle, an eccentric detective regularly tasked with training new recruits, played by celebrity guest stars

February 4

Reacher (Prime Video): Jack Reacher adaptation staring Alan Ritchson in the titular role

Suspicion (Apple TV+): Uma Thurman-led thriller

Phat Tuesdays (Prime Video): Docuseries about The Comedy Store’s all-Black comedy nights that ran from 1995-2005

February 10

The Girl Before (HBO Max): Thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw

February 11

Inventing Anna (Netflix): Series about Anna Delvey

February 13

Bel-Air (Peacock): Dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

February 18

Severance (Apple TV+): A show about a dystopian workplace

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season-four premiere (Prime Video)

Space Force season-two premiere (Netflix)

February 20

From (Epix): sci-fi horror series from John Griffin, the Russo brothers

February 21

The Endgame (NBC): Morena Baccarin-led drama

Law & Order season 21 premiere (NBC)

February 23

Snowfall season-five premiere (FX)

February 25

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix): A Vikings spin-off

February 27

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber (Showtime): Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in the Uber installment of this anthology series

February 27

Killing Eve fourth and final season premiere (BBC)

February 28

Better Things season-five premiere (FX)