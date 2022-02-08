There’s a lot of good TV to look forward to in February. Peacock launches its dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, simply titled Bel-Air, on the February 13. The fourth and final season of Killing Eve premieres at the end of the month. After a two-and-a-half year hiatus, Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for season four.
TV premieres for February 2022
February 1
Raising Dion season-two premiere (Netflix)
February 2
Pam & Tommy (Hulu): Limited series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tabloid romance, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan
February 3
Raised By Wolves season-two premiere (HBO Max)
Murderville (Netflix): Will Arnett stars as Terry Seattle, an eccentric detective regularly tasked with training new recruits, played by celebrity guest stars
February 4
Reacher (Prime Video): Jack Reacher adaptation staring Alan Ritchson in the titular role
Suspicion (Apple TV+): Uma Thurman-led thriller
Phat Tuesdays (Prime Video): Docuseries about The Comedy Store’s all-Black comedy nights that ran from 1995-2005
February 10
The Girl Before (HBO Max): Thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw
February 11
Inventing Anna (Netflix): Series about Anna Delvey
February 13
Bel-Air (Peacock): Dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air
February 18
Severance (Apple TV+): A show about a dystopian workplace
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season-four premiere (Prime Video)
Space Force season-two premiere (Netflix)
February 20
From (Epix): sci-fi horror series from John Griffin, the Russo brothers
February 21
The Endgame (NBC): Morena Baccarin-led drama
Law & Order season 21 premiere (NBC)
February 23
Snowfall season-five premiere (FX)
February 25
Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix): A Vikings spin-off
February 27
Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber (Showtime): Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in the Uber installment of this anthology series
Killing Eve fourth and final season premiere (BBC)
February 28
Better Things season-five premiere (FX)