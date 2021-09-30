With the spooky season upon us, we figured it was also time to make things a little more creepy, kooky, and mysterious, so we called up our old pal Nick Kroll, who plays the inimitable Uncle Fester in the upcoming film The Addams Family 2.

Knowing Kroll to be up for anything, we tasked him with taking our spooky candy challenge. No, we didn’t offer up any bug-laden candy for him to eat. Instead we challenged him to pick the spookier of two relatively similar candies. Chocolate eyeballs or marzipan ears? Flesh-colored gummy worms or sour worms? You get the picture.

Along the way, we learned a lot about Kroll. For instance, he told us about his love for all sour candy, and this perfectly reasonable anecdote: “As a child, I ate an entire box of Peeps around Easter and then puked them all up pink and green. So I find Peeps incredibly spooky because of my own personal history with them.”

Faced with Zombie Skittles—a product where, as the package relays, “most taste delicious but some taste like rotten zombie”—Kroll got a little philosophical, wondering, “If a zombie bites you, you become a zombie. But if you bite a zombie, does a zombie become you? Maybe that’s the key to beating zombies, that we bite them.” It’s as solid an argument as anything zombie related we’ve ever heard.

The Addams Family 2, which stars Nick Kroll, will say “Oh, Hello” to theaters and on-demand platforms on October 1. Other cast members include Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Javon Walton, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Bill Hader. You can read our review of the first Addams Family movie, which we called “all together okay” right here.

Big Mouth, the show that Kroll co-created and stars in, will drop its fifth season on Netflix November 5.