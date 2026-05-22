Nicolas Winding Refn waives right to remain silent forever to announce new Maniac Cop Refn will direct an update of William Lustig's 1988 cult classic.

Nicolas Winding Refn is joining the maniac force. After premiering his first movie in a decade, Her Private Hell, Refn announced on Instagram that his next film will be a new version of the William Lustig cult classic Maniac Cop. Refn posted an image of an aerial shot of a city at night with the words “Maniac Cop by NWR” overlaid and the caption, “2027.” The Drive director had been previously attached to produce a television series based on the film directed by John Hyams, who made the beloved Universal Soldier sequels, Regeneration and Day Of Reckoning. It is unclear if that is the version he’ll still be going with.

“In today’s political and social climate, the iconography of Maniac Cop alone provokes an immediate, uneasy reaction,” Refn said in a statement, per Deadline. “I’ve been watching it all unfold while constructing this project in the shadows… waiting. Now, that moment has finally arrived. The time has come to unveil a radical new vision where there is no protection, no safety net, only mayhem…”