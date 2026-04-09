Great Job, Internet!: An uncovered prototype reveals early version of Nintendo's Punch-Out

The Video Game History Foundation‘s latest YouTube video presents a real uppercut of a find: A playable early prototype of Nintendo’s NES boxing game Punch-Out, made before Mike Tyson was signed as its star. The 1987 game pits the young boxer Little Mac against 14 fighters in the World Video Boxing Association; Tyson served as the almost unbeatable final boss in the original American version, but was swapped out for a guy named Mr. Dream in later releases and in Japan. There’s no hint of Tyson in this prototype, but four Punch-Out boxers appear, sometimes with behavior different from the final game. Many of the finished product’s bells and whistles—its music, some of the text on its pre-match screens, that cool “title bout!” screen when you’ve fought your way up to the champion—are nowhere to be found.

Frank Cifaldi, founder and director of the VGHF, explores the differences found in the prototype in the video. He also explains why this is a notable find; it’s rare to come across in-development records like this, and practically unheard of for one of Nintendo’s first-party NES games. As one of the few Nintendo games of the 1980s made primarily with the American market in mind, Punch-Out was always a rarity, and now video game historians can get a better understanding of how Nintendo’s development processes worked at the time through this prototype.

Another cool thing in this video: Cifaldi shares a Nintendo ad that features early box art mock-ups for Punch-Out and the original Legend of Zelda in Nintendo’s mid ’80s black box house style. The company ditched that familiar design with Zelda, which launched in a classy golden box to match the color of its cartridge; when Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out came out later the same year, it obviously used a photo of Iron Mike himself on the box. The Video Game History Foundation routinely uncovers cool, weird stories and artifacts from gaming history just like this; you can find more at its website and official YouTube channel.