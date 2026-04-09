Great Job, Internet!: An uncovered prototype reveals early version of Nintendo's Punch-Out
The Video Game History Foundation digs into the development of a 1980s NES classic.Screenshots: YouTube
The Video Game History Foundation‘s latest YouTube video presents a real uppercut of a find: A playable early prototype of Nintendo’s NES boxing game Punch-Out, made before Mike Tyson was signed as its star. The 1987 game pits the young boxer Little Mac against 14 fighters in the World Video Boxing Association; Tyson served as the almost unbeatable final boss in the original American version, but was swapped out for a guy named Mr. Dream in later releases and in Japan. There’s no hint of Tyson in this prototype, but four Punch-Out boxers appear, sometimes with behavior different from the final game. Many of the finished product’s bells and whistles—its music, some of the text on its pre-match screens, that cool “title bout!” screen when you’ve fought your way up to the champion—are nowhere to be found.