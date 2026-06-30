Not Alone's trailer has aliens, but you have to watch Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez flirt first

The newest Illumination movie touches down in April 2027.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 30, 2026 | 3:11pm
Screenshot: Universal Pictures/YouTube
Film News Not Alone
Not Alone's trailer has aliens, but you have to watch Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez flirt first

Last week, when it was announced that the voices of Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez would be leading the newest Illumination movie, we expected that there would be new, easily merchandisable creatures sharing the screen with them. There are, but what we didn’t expect was just how foregrounded the romantic relationship between Chalamet and Gomez’s characters would be. Most of the first trailer for Not Alone focuses on them flirting at work and eventually striking up a romance as their world is invaded by Minion-esque-but-not-yellow aliens. That all being said, this will probably make for a more well-rounded movie. 

As previously reported, Chalamet will portray Joe, an “introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone” and Gomez will voice the “brilliant astro-botanist” Fran. The aliens, Dunk, Welly and Shirm, “are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro.” The aliens are voiced by Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan, and Jamie Demetriou, while Brett Goldstein will voice Zandro. Not Alone opens in theaters in April. 

 
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