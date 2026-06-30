Not Alone's trailer has aliens, but you have to watch Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez flirt first The newest Illumination movie touches down in April 2027.

Last week, when it was announced that the voices of Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez would be leading the newest Illumination movie, we expected that there would be new, easily merchandisable creatures sharing the screen with them. There are, but what we didn’t expect was just how foregrounded the romantic relationship between Chalamet and Gomez’s characters would be. Most of the first trailer for Not Alone focuses on them flirting at work and eventually striking up a romance as their world is invaded by Minion-esque-but-not-yellow aliens. That all being said, this will probably make for a more well-rounded movie.