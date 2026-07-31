Obsession's Inde Navarrette wants Mystique
The breakout star of the summer confirms rumors that she spoke to director Jake Schreier about his upcoming X-Men movie.Screenshot: Obsession/Trailer still courtesy of Disney
Everyone will be making the same deep frown as Obsession‘s Nikki if Inde Navarrette doesn’t play Mystique in the next X-Men movie, including Navarrette. The Obsession breakout recently appeared on Variety‘s Up Next podcast, where she confirmed that she has had conversations with Jake Schreier, director of the upcoming X-Men reboot, about the film. Of all the mutants available, she had one character in mind: “I mean, Mystique has always been super cool.” The character has been a mainstay of the series since the first movie 26 years ago. However, after years in Jennifer Lawrence’s custody, the character has reverted to its original owner, Rebecca Romijn, for Avengers: Doomsday.
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