Obsession's Inde Navarrette wants Mystique

Everyone will be making the same deep frown as Obsession‘s Nikki if Inde Navarrette doesn’t play Mystique in the next X-Men movie, including Navarrette. The Obsession breakout recently appeared on Variety‘s Up Next podcast, where she confirmed that she has had conversations with Jake Schreier, director of the upcoming X-Men reboot, about the film. Of all the mutants available, she had one character in mind: “I mean, Mystique has always been super cool.” The character has been a mainstay of the series since the first movie 26 years ago. However, after years in Jennifer Lawrence’s custody, the character has reverted to its original owner, Rebecca Romijn, for Avengers: Doomsday.

Throwing backhanded compliments Marvel’s way, Navarrette tells the podcast that Scherier’s MCU contribution, Thunderbolts*, brought the mega-franchise back to its “character-driven” roots, which is something she “used to love about Marvel.” Joining the growing chorus of people who believe the underperforming Thunderbolts* is one of the better MCU entries of late, she continues, “The whole time I just couldn’t stop gushing about how much I appreciated what he did with Marvel.”

But throwing cold water on fans hoping the next time they see Navarrette she’ll be blue as hell, she reminds listeners that “not all of those meetings turn into projects.” While Navarrette isn’t a lock for Mystique yet, other actors are calling dibs on X-Men characters. Earlier today, Deadline reported Samara Weaving is your new Emma Frost. Though Marvel has yet to confirm the casting, we hope previous Emma Frost, January Jones, isn’t making a Nikki face over the news.