One of Olivia Munn's male co-stars was a real baby about having her save him onscreen

There are few things more amusing (depressing version) than the lengths that some Hollywood actors will go to to save their perceived “badass” images. (We have an especial soft spot for the typically apocryphal reports about which big-name action stars have contracts that prohibit them from losing a fight onscreen.) We may now add to this pile of candyass-flavored anecdotes a new one from Olivia Munn, who popped up on The Drew Barrymore Show recently to reveal that at least one of her male co-stars refused to let him be “saved” on screen by her.

According to Munn, production on the unnamed project was shut down for 45 minutes by her co-star’s unhappiness about a brief moment in the script: “If you read the script, it was that he was guarding his side, I was guarding my side, then we switch sides and then there’s a guy that was coming for him [who] was gonna shoot him in the back, so I shoot him,” Munn told Barrymore (per Variety). “And then we’re about to shoot and, somehow, I guess he didn’t read the script, and in that moment, he realized, ‘Wait, wait, wait. Hold on. She can’t save me. No, no. She can’t save me.’”

We’re not going to lie: The natural human impulse for curiosity being what it is, we spent a fair amount of time today trying to track this scene down. (Munn apparently also revealed that it was a project featuring herself “and her male co-star fighting side by side in a bunker,” which you’d think would help narrow it down.) Olivia Munn hasn’t been in that many action movies or TV shows, but a perusal of obvious subjects—this being, as far as we can tell, the only good reason, in 2026, to go back and re-watch 2018’s Shane Black machismo fest The Predator—didn’t pull up any scenes that matched the version laid out in the interview. (She was in a bunker with Terry Crews in anthology series Tales Of The Walking Dead, for instance, but nothing that actually happens in that episode lines up with the story.) Regardless of which set this particular testosterone hissy fit played out on, though, Munn was the one who ultimately resolved this tightrope walk across the male ego: “Finally, after like 45 minutes of just stopping down, I said, ‘OK, how about instead of my character saving you, it’s just that we switch because it’s time for us to switch and so this is my guy to get,’” she said. “And he was like, ‘OK.’” Just that easy, apparently.