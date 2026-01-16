Pam Anderson reminds Seth Rogen he still owes her an apology for Pam & Tommy
The Rogen-produced FX miniseries recreated, dramatized, and speculated on several dark chapters of Anderson's life without her input or consent.
Although the world has mostly moved on from 2022’s FX miniseries Pam & Tommy—in which Lily James and Sebastian Stan played Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, reckoning with the release and widespread dissemination of their infamous sex tape—Pamela Anderson certainly has not. Anderson (who’s been working steadily since giving a revelatory and heartbreaking turn in 2024’s The Last Showgirl) was vocal at the time of the show’s release about being unhappy to have her life turned into true-crime-as-cultural-examination fodder, and she hasn’t gotten any happier since. That includes telling Andy Cohen (per TMZ) this week that she felt “yucky” to be seated near star and executive producer Seth Rogen at the recent Golden Globes, and made it clear that she believes Rogen owes her an apology.