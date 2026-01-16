Pam Anderson reminds Seth Rogen he still owes her an apology for Pam & Tommy

Although the world has mostly moved on from 2022’s FX miniseries Pam & Tommy—in which Lily James and Sebastian Stan played Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, reckoning with the release and widespread dissemination of their infamous sex tape—Pamela Anderson certainly has not. Anderson (who’s been working steadily since giving a revelatory and heartbreaking turn in 2024’s The Last Showgirl) was vocal at the time of the show’s release about being unhappy to have her life turned into true-crime-as-cultural-examination fodder, and she hasn’t gotten any happier since. That includes telling Andy Cohen (per TMZ) this week that she felt “yucky” to be seated near star and executive producer Seth Rogen at the recent Golden Globes, and made it clear that she believes Rogen owes her an apology.

“I just felt like ugh,” Anderson said of the series. “How can someone make a TV series out of difficult times in your life? And I am a living, breathing human being over here.” Anderson added that, after being seated near Rogen at the Globes last week, she felt an urge to confront him about the series, which was created by Robert Siegel, but developed under Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s production banner. “Sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down. It felt a little yucky. Eventually, hopefully, he will reach out to me to apologize, not that it matters. When you are a public person, they say you have no right to privacy. But your darkest, deepest secrets or tragedies should not be fair game for a TV series. That pissed me off a little bit.”

Pam & Tommy was a modest critical success at the time of its release, earning 10 Emmy nominations. (It won one, for makeup.) But while the series is ostensibly on Anderson’s side—with much focus put on how exploited she was by basically every other person active in the sex tape scandal—it also couldn’t escape the fact that it was itself telling a lurid story about her for its own benefit, and without her permission. (The series got around rights issues by licensing a Rolling Stone article about the incident.) This isn’t the first or even the second time Anderson has spoken about the topic—it comes up in her 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, where she called the show’s producers “assholes”—but it’s also clear that it’s a wound that isn’t in any danger of healing any time soon.