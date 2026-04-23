Parker Posey's getting her own The Traitors

If there’s one thing the success of Peacock’s The Traitors has taught us, it’s probably not that people are suddenly deeply in the mood for televised social deduction games. (Those have been kicking around in various forms since, like, The Mole.) No, the real lesson of The Traitors, to our eyes, is that reality TV goes down a lot more smoothly when you ditch the khaki-wearing dorks and instead tap a serious celebrity to go completely bonkers in fabulous clothing while holding court over your nonsense.

It’s in that spirit that we report the welcome news that Parker Posey has just gotten her own one of these things, as Deadline reports that the White Lotus star has signed on for Hulu’s The Mob, a new co-production from The Traitors‘ Studio Lambert and British reality studio Primal Media. (A studio we were not previously familiar with, but whose most famous hit is apparently a reality competition series called Release The Hounds, in which contestants are loaded up with money and then pursued through an obstacle course by a pack of trained dogs. The future: Better every day!)

Irritatingly, for those of us who couldn’t get through a college party without trying to steer things toward some nice, rules-based socializing, it doesn’t sound like The Mob will have much at all to do with popular Traitors-esque party game Mafia, and will instead be some sort of more elaborate role-playing thing, rooted in mobster movies. Specifically, the show’s celebrity cast—which includes The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Demi Engemann, Dancing with the Stars’ Bruno Tonioli, and The Sopranos‘ Aida Turturro, plus a whole bunch of people significantly less famous than “Sopranos regular Aida Turturro”—will be invited to “a lavish Italian villa where they will shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes.” That includes selecting a “don” who will assign roles, serve up prizes, and decide who gets eliminated, as long as they can hold on to power.

Verily, it promises to be a fiendish battle of personalities and social maneuvering with lots of room for high stakes and drama, which leads us to ask: Is Parker Posey going to do a fun voice for this? It feels like the sort of thing where Parker Posey would do a fun voice, while also probably wearing some pretty cool suits and otherwise leaning into the vibe, full-on Alan Cumming-style. And, let’s be honest: We’re not saying we’re going to watch every episode of the mobster movie reality competition show from the “let’s chase people with dogs” people. But we’d be lying if we said we didn’t want to hear Parker Posey’s fun voice. (If she does one.)