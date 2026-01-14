Paul McCartney is a Man on the Run in new documentary trailer

Morgan Neville’s film revisits McCartney’s uneasy, ambitious post-Beatles years and the rise of Wings.

By Casey Epstein-Gross  |  January 14, 2026 | 1:00pm
Photo of Paul McCartney from Man on the Run, courtesy of Amazon Prime
Film News Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney is a Man on the Run in new documentary trailer

A first trailer has been released for Man on the Run, a new documentary examining how Paul McCartney rebuilt his creative life in the years immediately following the breakup of The Beatles. The film is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville and arrives on Prime Video later this winter.

Rather than treating the 1970s as a footnote between Beatlemania and legacy status, Man on the Run reframes the decade as a high-stakes period of reinvention. Drawing on previously unseen archival material, the documentary tracks McCartney’s early solo years and the formation of Wings, the band he launched with his wife and collaborator Linda McCartney while navigating critical backlash, shifting public expectations, and the personal fallout of the world’s most famous band coming apart.

The trailer suggests a more intimate portrait than standard rock-doc nostalgia, positioning McCartney as an artist recalibrating his identity while balancing family life and global celebrity. New interviews with Denny Laine, Sean Lennon, Chrissie Hynde, and others are woven through the film alongside extensive archival footage.

Produced by Tremolo in association with MPL and Polygram Entertainment and presented by Amazon MGM Studios, Man on the Run runs 115 minutes. The documentary will stream globally on Prime Video beginning February 27, following a limited theatrical release.

The film also serves as a centerpiece of a larger, year-long partnership between McCartney, Universal Music Group, and Amazon, which is set to include additional music releases and related projects tied to his post-Beatles era.

Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
Join the discussion...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 