Paul McCartney is a Man on the Run in new documentary trailer Morgan Neville’s film revisits McCartney’s uneasy, ambitious post-Beatles years and the rise of Wings.

A first trailer has been released for Man on the Run, a new documentary examining how Paul McCartney rebuilt his creative life in the years immediately following the breakup of The Beatles. The film is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville and arrives on Prime Video later this winter.

Rather than treating the 1970s as a footnote between Beatlemania and legacy status, Man on the Run reframes the decade as a high-stakes period of reinvention. Drawing on previously unseen archival material, the documentary tracks McCartney’s early solo years and the formation of Wings, the band he launched with his wife and collaborator Linda McCartney while navigating critical backlash, shifting public expectations, and the personal fallout of the world’s most famous band coming apart.