It’s much too soon to know what 2022 has in store for us, but the first TV premieres of the year are full of familiar faces and concepts. James Gunn and John Cena bring Peacemaker to HBO Max, where he can bluster and blunder some more in his tighty-whities. (Full disclosure: There are no confirmed reports of said underwear making another appearance.) The CWverse welcomes Naomi, a new show developed by Ava DuVernay and based on the DC Comics superhero. ABC launches the historical drama Women Of The Movement, which tells the story of how Mamie Till-Mobley’s search for justice for her murdered son, Emmett Till, fueled the U.S. civil rights movement. Eliza Coupe co-leads the ensemble comedy Pivoting alongside Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, and Apple TV+ takes us back to Fraggle Rock.



