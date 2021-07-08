Peacock renews Rutherford Falls for a second season

Jana Schmiedling and Ed Helms Photo : Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Rutherford Falls quickly became one of our favorite new shows of the 2021 TV season—hence our including it, proudly, in our recent list of the best TV of the year to date. Centered on an American town coming to terms with its long and troubled past via comedy, warmth, and only the occasional Ed Helms temper tantrum, the Peacock series has also served as an extraordinarily strong vehicle for the comedy stylings of Jana Schmiedling, whose Reagan Wells serves as both the show’s comic, and its moral, center.

All of which, then, has us absolutely thrilled to note that the NBC-owned streaming service is apparently pretty happy with the series, too, announcing today—via The Hollywood Reporter—that the Sierra Teller Ornelas-run comedy will be returning for a second season. Because Rutherford Falls is a streaming show, it’s basically impossible to get any idea of its viewership numbers, but the critical response has been overwhelmingly positive, as critics delighted in its handling of the conflict between the town of Rutherford Falls and the nearby Minishonka Nation.

The top brass seem pretty stoked, too; h ere’s Lisa Katz, president of scripted at NBCUniversal and Streaming, talking about the show’s success : “ We are so proud to be a part of Rutherford Falls, a smart comedy and a breakthrough moment for Native representation in comedy both in front of and behind the camera. Rutherford Falls embodies the modern, original and inclusive storytelling viewers want and we are excited to develop season two alongside Sierra, Mike [Schur, who co-produces ] , Ed, and the incredible cast.”

In addition to Helms and Schmiedling, Rutherford Falls also stars Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan, along with a wide cast of diverse performers who fill out the ranks of Rutherford itself . The series is also notable for featuring a large number of Indigenous writers on its staff, a largely unprecedented step forward for a series that dives deep into issues American Tv rarely touches up on without ever losing sight of its humor or humanity.