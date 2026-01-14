The boys are having a great time in new Pillion trailer

This isn’t your mother’s romantic comedy. No, really; in the latest trailer for Pillion, there’s a moment where Colin’s mother Peggy (Leslie Sharp) tells Ray (Alexander Skarsgard), “I’m not sure I like the way you talk to my son.” He responds: “Well, that is fine. It’s not for you to like.” It’s a heavier moment in a trailer that’s otherwise light, fantastic, and scored by Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now.”



“A timid man is swept off his feet when an enigmatic, impossibly handsome biker takes him on as his submissive,” is still the official synopsis for Pillion. The timid man in question is Colin (Harry Melling) and the impossibly handsome bike is of course Skarsgard’s Ray. “I was hooked from the first page of the script,” says Skarsgard in a recently published interview in W magazine. “Harry Melling, who plays Colin, and I met only two days before we started shooting. There’s a big wrestling scene in the film, and we met rehearsing that. We shook hands, and we started wrestling. It was a great way to get to know each other in our little buttless singlets.”

Director and screenwriter Harry Lighton recently picked up a DGA nomination for First-Time Theatrical Feature Film for Pillion, and the film won the British Independent Film Award for Best British Independent Film back in November. Pillion opens in select theaters on February 6 and opens wide on February 20.