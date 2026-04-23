Nick Jonas steals Paul Rudd's song in Power Ballad trailer The film, which premiered in the United States at SXSW, opens next month.

At the beginning of the trailer for Power Ballad, it seems like Paul Rudd is the only one who has heard one very famous pop hit before. This isn’t a Yesterday situation, but more of a “My Sweet Lord” situation: He claims to have written the song only for the much wealthier, much more famous former boy bander, played by Nick Jonas, to take it and pass it off as his own. This sounds like a bit of a nightmare but Power Ballad‘s new trailer, which arrives this morning, tells us repeatedly that this is a feel-good story. We suppose we’ll have to take their word for it until it opens next month.