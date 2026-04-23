Nick Jonas steals Paul Rudd's song in Power Ballad trailer

The film, which premiered in the United States at SXSW, opens next month.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 23, 2026 | 9:05am
Screenshot: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube
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Nick Jonas steals Paul Rudd's song in Power Ballad trailer

At the beginning of the trailer for Power Ballad, it seems like Paul Rudd is the only one who has heard one very famous pop hit before. This isn’t a Yesterday situation, but more of a “My Sweet Lord” situation: He claims to have written the song only for the much wealthier, much more famous former boy bander, played by Nick Jonas, to take it and pass it off as his own. This sounds like a bit of a nightmare but Power Ballad‘s new trailer, which arrives this morning, tells us repeatedly that this is a feel-good story. We suppose we’ll have to take their word for it until it opens next month.


An official synopsis reads: 

When Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Nick Jonas) during a gig, the two bond over music and a late-night jam session. But when Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves – even if it means risking everything he cares about.

Power Ballad is written and directed by John Carney, who is best known for directing another movie with one very famous song, Once. The new film debuted in the U.S. at SXSW last month; it opens in select theaters on May 29 and wide on June 5. 

 
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