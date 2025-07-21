Predator is prey in the Predator: Badlands trailer

With the help of a certified Weyland-Yutani synthetic, a new Predator sets off on his first hunt.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 21, 2025 | 4:13pm
Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios.
Film News Predator: Badlands
Predator is prey in the Predator: Badlands trailer
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste

The new trailer for Predator: Badlands, the latest installment in director Dan Trachtenberg’s reimagined Predator series, isn’t shy about its Alien connection. Opening on a shot of the android Thia (Elle Fanning), the trailer makes no effort to hide who this synthetic’s MU/TH/UR is. Weyland-Yutani, the dastardly corporation behind the trials of Ellen Ripley, is front and center in the trailer for Predator: Badlands, a movie poised to break the series wide-open and use 20th Century Studios’ properties to its advantage. What could Weyland-Yutani be looking for on “the most dangerous planet in the universe?” Based on the company’s history, a creature for the betterment of mankind.

Predator: Badlands follows a young predator named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), who straps Thia to his back C-3PO-style and sets off on his first hunt. Every other Predator film sees one ugly motherf— making its way to Earth in search of a worthy opponent, whether that be Danny Glover, Amber Midthunder, or your everyday Xenomorph. What this movie asks is, what if Predator became prey? Featuring sentient vines and dinosaur-sized baddies, Badlands pitches the most fantastical and expansive theatrical entry in the series’ 40-year history.

Predator: Badlands begins the hunt in theaters on November 7.

 
Join the discussion...
 