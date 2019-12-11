Put the creepy back in Christmas with a holiday giveaway from Waxwork Records

Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Krampusnacht has come and gone, and everyone’s favorite holiday demon has gone back to hell, a rucksack full of screaming children slung over his hairy shoulder. But that doesn’t mean the creepy fun is over. The pagan origins of the midwinter festival mean that there are plenty of horrific Christmas legends to choose from, from Iceland’s Jólakötturinn, the “Yule Cat” who eats naughty children who don’t earn a gift of new clothes on Christmas, to Frau Perchta, an Alpine witch who rips out the guts of the sinful and replaces them with trash between December 25 and January 6.



In the spirit of this dark folklore, we’ve got a giveaway from Waxwork Records that collects three seasonally appropriate gifts: The soundtrack to Michael Dougherty’s Krampus, pressed onto 180-gram “Dark Elves” picture discs; a collection of enamel pins inspired by the movie; and the soundtrack to a movie about another kind of divine conception, Rosemary’s Baby, on 180 gram “Ritual Smoke” colored vinyl. To enter to win a bundle of all three, email us at avcontests@theonion.com with the subject line “Evil Santa” and your U.S. mailing address (sorry, no P.O. boxes) by 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday, December 11. We’ll pick a winner that afternoon, and inform them by email.