Regal Cinemas enters the race to ruin movie theaters with your phone
The theater chain has just announced its own ChatGPT app, freeing yet more moviegoers from the tyranny of choice.Photo; Xavi Torrent/Getty Images
Earlier this year—and as recounted/excoriated in a great new newsletter from David Ehrlich this week—theater chain Alamo Drafthouse made a bold move to make its movie theaters significantly worse by forcing visitors to use their phones, during a movie, in order to order food. (A pretty blunt reversal from the chain’s historic, bordering on militant, stance on cell phone usage.) But never let it be said that the big movie chains are willing to simply cede the ground of “Using phones to completely fuck up going to the movies” to its formerly indie competitor; second-place U.S. theater company Regal Cinemas has just taken its own swipe, announcing that it’s just launched an app for itself inside Open AI’s ChatGPT.
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