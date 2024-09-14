Great news: Richard Kind will (probably) do your movie The character actor favorite, currently making a big impression on Only Murders In The Building, estimates he takes "93 percent" of offers

Say what you like about the many and varied terrible things that have happened in the world over the last 10 years or so, but at least we all seem to have landed on the same page on Richard Kind. Whether in Inside Out, Only Murders In The Building, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A., or any of the literally hundreds of other projects the former Spin City and Mad About You star has worked on, we seem to have all finally come to the conclusion that most projects can be made better by the addition of a little Kind.

Luckily for all of us, “most projects” is apparently what Kind is inclined to say yes to; in a very fun interview the actor gave to Vulture this week, Kind estimates that he accepts “93 percent” of projects he’s offered. Now, admittedly, Kind is a naturally garrulous and funny dude, so he might be exaggerating here, but he makes it clear that he just really likes to work (and get paid to work):

I recently did such a low-budget movie there were five people on the crew. The director was the one doing the clapboard. Why do I do it? I really love acting. What else am I going to do on a Tuesday and a Wednesday? I could go play golf, but I’ve already got a lot of golf. This film had a sweet part and I helped out a guy who probably spent his last dime. He said he edits car commercials, but he wants to write and direct and act. So I said, “Yeah, okay, I’ll do it.” It took me two days out of my life. I got to act. So that’s one reason. The big reason is I have three children in college. I will whore myself because I have to pay for their college. You have to understand, I’m a character actor. I’m friends with a lot of people whose shoulders carry tentpole films. The obvious one is George Clooney. When George Clooney says yes to a film, industries pop up — laundry, catering, hotels, other actors, writers, editors, all the special effects, the town where it might shoot, and the stockholders who invest in the studio with the hopes of making money. There’s a lot of pressure on that guy. Me, I’ve got no pressure. People say, “Why do you take that? Didn’t you know it was terrible?” I took it because it’s not on my shoulders. I’m an actor for hire. That’s what I do. They’re paying me, it will give me fame, and it might lead to other work — those are the reasons I take it. I wish I could say that the challenge was the greatest reason, but it’s because parts are offered to me and I like to act. I’ll pretty much take 93 percent of jobs. Related Content Richard Kind on blowing his Married...With Children audition, and why he loves working with John Mulaney

(All that, and Kind gives an anecdote where he got mad at Daniel Day Lewis for showing up at a school parents’ night once. “I said, “You know, I’m so fucking furious at you.” And he goes, “Why?” And I go, “Because I wanted to be the most famous father in the class.” Richard Kind: A Delight.)