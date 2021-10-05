Steve Gadlin is a visionary. Rather than allow himself—and the world’s musicians—to be stymied by the fact that neither guitar pedal manufacturers or a single novelty gift shop have introduced his ideal artistic tool to the market, Gadlin decided to make his dream a reality by going ahead and creating it himself.



He made The Fart Pedal.

As the name implies (and a demo makes clear) The Fart Pedal is a guitar effects pedal that activates to turn any song into a medley of noxious ass wind. Gadlin, knowing that the people of the internet would see the value in his creation, started a Kickstarter for the project that’s already been funded and will run for another 22 days.



The Kickstarter page explains that he collaborated “with an award-winning sound design company in Chicago to develop bespoke, custom fart noises, for which I hold the exclusive license” and that the pedal is “tailored specifically for a guitar amplifier, and tuned for exceptional live or studio performance.” It has a “wet/dry” toggle and an output knob that adjusts how strongly each fart blows into the mix of the input guitar’s tone.



The Kickstarter also includes “several ‘fake out’ decals” that will “allow you to surreptitiously mask The Fart Pedal logo with a more discrete logo” in order to use the device for pranks.



Listen to a demo of the pedal kicking in to give Chuck Berry’s classic “Johnny B. Goode” a little extra oomph.



Or one where it helps Gadlin reimagine Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven.”



Or—okay, this is the last one—appreciate a performance where the pedal stinks up “Highway To Hell” by AC/DC.



This is an impressive creation and one that any serious guitarist needs to add to their pedal board lest they be left behind by the evolving sounds of the 21st century.



