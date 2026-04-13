The next game to get optioned by Hollywood is 99 Nights In The Forest

In the wake of hits like Super Mario Galaxy, The Minecraft Movie, and Iron Lung, 20th Century Studios hopes the next big video-game-to-movies success story will be 99 Nights In The Forest. If you’ve never heard of that game, you’re probably a responsible adult, and not a child; it’s one of the most popular games on Roblox, the game-creation platform that’s massive with children, but a mysterious, perplexing void for almost everybody else.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the Disney-owned studio has secured the adaptation rights to the game, which was developed for the Roblox platform by the studio Grandma’s Favourite Games. Developers Cameron Angland, Matthew Hufton, and Alec Kieft have signed on as executive producers. Released in March 2025, 99 Nights In The Forest is a survival horror game that, in a surprise twist, is about spending 99 nights in the forest. You rescue lost kids, and it’s probably spooky.

It’s definitely popular. 99 Nights In The Forest has become the seventh most played game of all time on Roblox, with almost 26 billion visits (which are the Roblox equivalent of playviews, and not individual game sessions) in just over a year. At the time of writing, it had over 170,000 active players, making it number nine on Roblox’s Top Playing Now chart. (That’s a higher active player count than all but four games on Steam at this moment.) Only two games in the history of Roblox have surpassed its peak player count of 14.2 million.

Roblox is phenomenally popular with its target audience of children, but barely known by the average adult. (Only a quarter of its player base is over the age of 17, and those are typically long-standing players who have aged out of the target demo.) And when Roblox does break containment, it’s rarely for good reasons; the deeply controversial platform has been called a “breeding ground for predators,” and is currently being sued by the attorney generals of at least six states and Los Angeles county for its insufficient moderation and age verification of users. That’s on top of dozens of lawsuits filed by hundreds of families being consolidated into a single case in December. That hasn’t prevented the 20-year-old platform from seeing massive growth in 2025—numbers that clearly leave Hollywood with dollar signs in its eyes.