The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng finally finds AI commencement speech grads won't boo
Chieng didn't pull punches with his Harvard audience: "I’m here to tell you the mission of your generation is to destroy AI."Ronny Chieng, Screenshot: YouTube
Over the last few weeks, we’ve been treated to some pretty spectacular examples of very rich and ostensibly powerful people completely failing to read the room, when said room is “wherever a bunch of matriculating college students are being forced to sit through a tone-deaf pro-AI speech from some bloodless business guy before getting their diplomas.” Guys like former Google CEO Eric Schmidt got up in front of graduating classes and were apparently shocked to then get booed when they attempted to evangelize artificial intelligence to young people who have watched the technology mutate and wither their social lives, educations, and career prospects rapidly over the last five years. Finally, though, one man appears to have cracked the question of how to talk about AI at a graduation event without getting tomatoes chucked at your head: The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng, who declared at a Harvard Class Day event this week that “I’m here to tell you the mission of your generation is to destroy AI.”