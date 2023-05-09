S.W.A.T. and 10 other shows that were canceled and uncanceled

S.W.A.T. | Hondo Gets Pulled Over By A Cop

As the 2023 Writers Guild Of America kicked off, CBS seemed to think they could shuffle S.W.A.T. off the stage quietly. But star Shemar Moore had other ideas. He posted an impassioned defense of the series to his Instagram (per Deadline), saying, “Its [sic] all about money, y’all. They said we’re canceled, but guess what I don’t think we’re done.”

Turns out, he was right. Renewal talks picked up immediately after the cancelation was announced, and CBS acquiesced to giving the series a final season. “We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment and Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a joint statement (via Deadline). “S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

Moore expressed his gratitude in another Instagram post, attributing the return to the fans’ support. “If we’re gonna go out, we’re gonna go out the right way,” Moore told the “HOMIES, FANS, n BABY GIRLS.” He added: “Trust me, we going out like motherfuckin’ champs.” [Mary Kate Carr]