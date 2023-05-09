S.W.A.T. and 10 other shows that were canceled and uncanceled

Devoted television viewers are all too familiar with the death knell of a cancelation. There are, generally, way more gone-too-soon series than long-running successful ones that wrap up on their own terms. And when that cancelation bell tolls, there’s typically no coming back, no matter how many hashtags are posted or how many daisies fans sent to the network.
In a handful of lucky instances, axed series are saved by new networks—think Brooklyn Nine-Nine moving from FOX to NBC, Nashville moving from ABC to CMT, Magnum P.I. switching from CBS to NBC, etc. Even rarer are the instances in which a network cancels a show and then reverses its own decision. Yet such an occasion just happened with S.W.A.T. on CBS. The procedural joins the ranks of the chosen few to be restored to its original network (even if it is just for one final season). Read on for more examples of TV’s Hail Mary save.