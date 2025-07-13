Sausage Party finds Foodtopia isn't all it's cracked up to be in the second season trailer Seth Rogen returns to the grocery store for another season of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, premiering this August.

Do hot dogs dream of inedible treats? It’s a question posed by the new trailer for Sausage Party: Foodtopia‘s new season. Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, and four-time Academy Award-nominee Edward Norton are back for another serving of pastries that look like boobs in Prime Video’s sequel series to Rogen’s 2016 animated hit. Sausage Party: Foodtopia returns with more “unbelievably shocking” visual metaphors than ever before, as the trailer teases the chemical castration of a hot dog and domesticated humans controlled by sausage-operated butt plugs. Frankly, it’s disgusting, but that’s the point. For the last decade, Rogen and co-writers Evan Goldberg, Kyle Hunter, and Ariel Shaffir have turned the inscrutable logic of Cars into truly revolting, juvenile, and supposedly edible animation. The trailer for season two is no exception.