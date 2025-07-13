Sausage Party finds Foodtopia isn't all it's cracked up to be in the second season trailer

Seth Rogen returns to the grocery store for another season of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, premiering this August.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 13, 2025 | 1:22pm
Courtesy of Prime Video
Do hot dogs dream of inedible treats? It’s a question posed by the new trailer for Sausage Party: Foodtopia‘s new season. Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, and four-time Academy Award-nominee Edward Norton are back for another serving of pastries that look like boobs in Prime Video’s sequel series to Rogen’s 2016 animated hit. Sausage Party: Foodtopia returns with more “unbelievably shocking” visual metaphors than ever before, as the trailer teases the chemical castration of a hot dog and domesticated humans controlled by sausage-operated butt plugs. Frankly, it’s disgusting, but that’s the point. For the last decade, Rogen and co-writers Evan Goldberg, Kyle Hunter, and Ariel Shaffir have turned the inscrutable logic of Cars into truly revolting, juvenile, and supposedly edible animation. The trailer for season two is no exception.

In season two, Frank (Rogen), Barry Wienerton (Cera), and Sammy Bagel, Jr (Norton), discover the food-run city of New Foodland, where food can live out their lives without fear of being eaten. How new, heavily processed hot dogs, like Frank, are produced is beyond us, but thanks to the aforementioned butt-plug domination, food rules, okay? Unless, of course, it’s all too good to be true.

Dig into Sausage Party: Foodtopia season two on August 13.

 
