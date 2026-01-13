Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert comic strip, dies at 68
The cartoonist shared his diagnosis of prostate cancer last spring.Screenshot: YouTube
Scott Adams, most famous for creating the comic strip Dilbert, has died. Adams’ first ex-wife, Shelly Miles, shared the news on his Real Coffee With Scott Adams livestream this morning, apparently minutes after it happened. “If you are reading this, things did not go well for me,” Miles reads from a message she says Scott wrote on January 1 before his death. “Many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I’m not a believer but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me, so here I go. I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior and look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven. I won’t need any more convincing than that. I hope I still qualify for entry.” Adams was 68 years old.