Secret Invasion recap: Nobody here is very good at being a spy

Since its premiere, Secret Invasion has been insisting that Nick Fury isn’t the man he used to be. That never landed in that first episode, because he still seemed like the same old Nick Fury who was 10 steps ahead of everyone in the MCU movies, but as time has gone on—especially after last week’s revelation that the ending of Captain Marvel was a big whiff and that not only did he fail to find the Skrulls a new home but they all just moved to Earth without him noticing—it has become more and more clear that, yeah, Fury has been kind of screwing up a lot. But maybe he deserves some slack from everyone, because he’s not the only one.

As it turns out, not one of the Good Guys seems to have any idea of what the hell they’re doing at any point in the day, which is how we get into situations where Nick Fury makes all of his friends hate him, where Talos can get triggered into making stupid mistakes as easily as calling Marty McFly a chicken, and G’iah is a trained covert operative who can’t see when someone is very obviously playing her.

I should say that I don’t necessarily think any of this is a failure of the writing or the acting. I don’t agree with how readily internet critics throw around terms like “plot hole” because something isn’t spoon-fed to viewers, but I do think it’s weird that everyone in Secret Invasion has been on a high-horse telling Nick Fury that he’s a bad spy or a bad friend or a bad husband(!) when not a single one of them has a perfect record in any of those categories .



Let’s start with Talos’ daughter G’iah, since her mistakes carry the whole episode: Gravik very much doesn’t trust her anymore and blames her for leaking some of their plans for the bombing in the premie re. She plays it off, poorly, but Gravik lets her think he buys it and tells her that she’s coming with him to a meeting with her father. The stuff happening in this scene isn’t super engaging, because we all know Gravik doesn’t trust her, but there was something about the lighting (or maybe some CG trickery) that gave her eyes a very Skrull-y pop. These Marvel shows don’t tend to have a lot of visual panache, so when they do, even if it’s maybe on accident, it’s relatively exciting.

On the way to the meeting, Gravik takes a phone call where he very clearly sets an obvious trap for G’iah, naming the time and place of his next terrorist scheme, and she stupidly takes the bait and hands off the info to her father. Talos and Fury figure out that Gravik is planning to use a British nuclear sub to attack a United Nations flight (which, somehow, will bring the Avengers into the fight and set off World War III), so the two of them track down the Royal Navy officer in charge of ordering nuclear strikes, who has been replaced with a Skrull, and try to get him to call off the attack.

Which means it’s time for Talos to be called in front of the class to have his flaws exposed: You’re in the middle of a secret invasion, guy. This is a covert, black- ops spy war, and your daughter is deeply involved. You can’t kill everyone who vaguely threatens her and depend on her to do dangerous spy stuff.

Talos first loses his cool on Gravik during their meeting, stabbing the new Skrull general in the hand when Gravik makes a snide comment about G’iah (prompting Gravik to just rip his hand out like the dude in John Wick: Chapter 4 before watching it heal with what may be Super Skrull powers), and then he almost lets World War III happen when he shoots the guy that he and Fury need to stop the submarine attack—again, because he made a snide comment about G’iah.

I’ll excuse a lot of Talos’ shenanigans, because Ben Mendelsohn seems to be having a lot of fun here in a way that Captain Marvel only briefly gave him the freedom to do (Talos being a little catty and flippant was a high point there just as it is here), but his plan to prevent the attack then moves to putting his daughter in danger to find out the abort code for the sub. B ut she never would have been in danger if he hadn’t killed the guy!

Well, actually she would, because the submarine attack was an obvious fake plan to expose her as a traitor to the other Skrull rebels… an obvious fake plan that resu lted in a bunch of Skrulls getting killed and what would’ve been valuable assets in the British navy getting exposed. So Gravik’s not totally on the ball either, even if he does try to play it off like he was half-hoping that the submarine plan would work anyway. (T hat’s some Loki shit, Gravik, and you’re no Loki. ) Either way, the plan behind the plan works, and G’iah is exposed as the traitor, so Gravik shoots her—and that, apparently, is a wrap on Emilia Clarke, who turns back into a Skrull as she’s laying on the ground, which is usually proof that a Skrull is dead.

Finally, we have Fury’s wife, played by Charlayne Woodard and going by Varra in Skrull form and Priscilla in human form. She’s justifiably angry at Fury, revealing in this episode that they haven’t seen each other in years and that she mourned his apparent death during the Snap and then had to mourn him again when he came back to life and immediately abandoned Earth for his space vacation.

So he’s not a great husband, but in his defense… she’s working with Gravik! His plan is to exterminate all of humanity! Married readers: How would you feel if your spouse was turned into dust for a few years an d then came back and went on a years-long space vacation? Or how would you feel if you found out that your spouse was part of a plan to wipe out an entire species that you happened to be part of? Tsk tsk, Fury family. Tsk tsk.

